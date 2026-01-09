It’s All Your Fault – Song by Logic

BY Tallie Spencer
Logic keeps giving the fans what they want.

Logic taps back into introspection on “It’s All Your Fault,” a reflective track that leans into accountability and emotional clarity. Rather than deflecting blame, Logic takes a more vulnerable approach, unpacking mistakes and fractured relationships with directness and restraint. The production is clean and subdued, allowing his words to sit front and center. It’s the kind of song that feels less like a performance and more like a journal entry, continuing Logic’s long-standing habit of turning self-examination into listenable, relatable moments. Early fan reactions on Reddit have been showing love to the song. "This is fire as hell," one person wrote.

Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me what you want and I'mma give it to you, baby
Everyday I'm imitated, feels like everyday I'm fading
I'm not here participating, but I'm also not evading
I'm impatiently awaiting to consume what I've been saving, ah

