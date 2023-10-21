Lyrical Lemonade Drop Emotional Cut “Hello There” Featuring Lil Tracy, Corbin, And Black Kray

Cole Bennett is a pretty famous guy in the music industry, no matter what some people have to say about that. He has grown the Lyrical Lemonade brand over the years into a powerhouse that is at the creative forefront. From the creative music videos and even putting some artists into the spotlight, Cole has done tremendous work for the hip-hop genre. In just a short time, Lyrical Lemonade has amassed over three million monthly listeners on Spotify.

That is because of some extremely successful hits. The first was the wildly entertaining "Doomsday" with Cordae and a late verse from Juice WRLD. That track paid homage to Eminem's "Role Model." This track and "Hello There" are going to land on the debut album from Lyrical Lemonade. "Hello There," like "Doomsday" makes a nod to another classic.

Listen To "Hello There" From Lyrical Lemonade, Lil Tracy, Corbin, And Black Kray

This time, blink-182 gets a nod. Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray nab the melody from the punk band's hit, "I Miss You." It is an emotional song with Lil Tracy reflecting on his relationship with the late Lil Peep. You can find that in the lyrics below. "Hello There" is already growing in popularity by the second. On YouTube it is number 37 on trending, amassing over 330,000 views.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'm so sorry

For telling you "I'm sorry" all thе time

Paralyzing heartbreak

I'm trappеd in darkness

I'll never get the chance to say goodbye

The chance to say goodbye

