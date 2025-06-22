Kyrie Irving came to Drake's defense in a recent video circulating on social media while discussing the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar. Taking a nuanced stance on the beef, he admitted that Drake has built an incredible legacy over the course of his career.

“We can't keep tying in KDot to Drake all the time," he said, as caught by AkademiksTV. "Drake gets his flowers too. You're talking about the boy himself. He transcended so many haters that were telling him he couldn't amount to sh*t and he ended up doing some legendary sh*t that won't be topped.”

Kendrick Lamar previously name-dropped Kyrie Irving on his 2022 song, "Savior," referencing his noncompliance with NBA’s COVID-19 protocols at the time. “Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast/Then he caught COVID and prayed to Pfizer for relief/Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie/Will I stay organic or hurt in this bed for two weeks?” he raps on the track. “That’s art, man,” Irving told HipHopDX after its release. “It makes a good conversation.”

The Dallas Mavericks star's comments come after Drake made headlines over the weekend for joining Morgan Wallen at his show in Houston. Wallen has been performing on his I’m the Problem tour in promotion of his latest album of the same name. He and Drake previously collaborated on the music video, "You Broke My Heart," in 2023.

As clips of the show have been circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. Many brought up the video of Wallen using the N-word back in 2021, for which he apologized at the time. "In what world did Drake think it was a good idea to associate himself with Morgan 'N Word' Wallen," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "Morgan Wallen seems like someone Drake would see a lot of similarities with. Good for them. They can both make fun of slavery and the n word together."