LeBron James suffered a knee injury during the Los Angeles Lakers' season-ending game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs' first round on Wednesday (April 30). Not only will he miss the rest of the post-season, but he will also miss the Met Gala.

As caught by TMZ Sports, on Monday (May 5) – the day of the annual event – the basketball superstar took to Twitter to reveal his injury rendered him unable to attend. He was honorary chair for the fashion bash, and announced his wife Savannah will take his place.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" LBJ tweeted. "Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

At least this wasn't the fabled LeBron James retirement tweet that so many fans hope never sees the light of day. Jokes aside, we wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can cash in this rain check at the Met Gala in the near future.

What Is The Met Gala?

In any case, the Akron native can depend on his life partner far more consistently than he can depend on his knees, and that's saying something for someone who just wrapped up Year 22. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2013 and have stayed strong ever since, despite some efforts to downplay their bond.

For example, Kevin Gates recently caused an Internet firestorm by criticizing Savannah's relationship with LeBron James. Specifically, he said that he doesn't think Savannah appreciates LeBron enough, and the couple seemed to shadily dismiss his remarks online.

This whole thing was kind of ironic because, just days after this blew up, Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner attended LeBron's game. There's nothing like a good basketball showdown, no matter if one of its star players probably isn't the fondest of you.