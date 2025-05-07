The 2025 Met Gala Raises Most Money In Its 77-Year History

After highlighting the 300-year history of Black fashion and men's wear, the Met Gala has raised more money than it ever has before. Per a report from the New York Times, Metropolitan Museum of Art officials announced Monday that it pulled in $31 million. That's quite impressive of course, especially since the annual fashion show has been in existence for 77 years.

The Black community has every reason to celebrate, and they are doing so in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "ITS ALWAYS US TO SET THE RECORD! I LOVE US!!!!!!!!!" "Our value is undeniable!!!" "This just proves how much of an impact that black ppl has. When are we going to start taking our power back?" These are just of the reactions on social media.

"It’s gone beyond what a fund-raising event usually is," said Rachel Feinberg. Per the original report, she is a consultant who worked on plenty of galas in New York City. "It’s not necessarily the cause that everyone’s coming for; it’s to be a part of the event."

Even though Anna Wintour --who's been in charge of this Super Bowl-like fashion extravaganza since the late 90s-- has a lot of power, she may not be able to do better than this. Although, that's certainly her goal. "She has control over every single aspect of it, right down to the ingredients in the food," said Amy Odell, author of Wintour's biography. "I think that, for her, each year it’s like: 'How can I top last year?'"

2025 Met Gala Attendees

Unfortunately, we will have to wait another 12 months to see if she can organize a better Met Gala. The $31 million will definitely help that cause though. It's worth noting that all of the money raised at the event goes towards funding for the museum's Costume Institute, its staff, exhibitions, and research.