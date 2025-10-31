"Yes" - Song by Ken Carson

The artist is currently on tour with Playboi Carti.

Ken Carson is keeping his foot on the gas with his new single, “Yes.” Dropping right in time for Halloween, the track feels like pure chaos in motion. It's sharp, charged, and fully in Ken’s world. After teasing snippets online and sparking a wave of fan edits, the official version finally lands, produced by Clif Shyne. The record carries that signature Opium energy, perfectly aligned for a Halloween release. Ken Carson is currently on tour with Playboi Carti and has been setting stages on fire. “Yes” is a perfect addition to his catalogue and gives him new material he can perform on tour. Earlier this year, Carson released a lengthy project called More Chaos, that gave fans plenty of music to hold over until now.

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Quotable Lyrics From Yes

How you change up
I thought this was a safe place
How you say yeah on the face
How tf I grow apart from you?

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
