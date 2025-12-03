Let's Do It - Song by Lil Baby featuring Playboi Carti & Skooly

BY Caroline Fisher 241 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby "The Leaks" Cover Art Lil Baby "The Leaks" Cover Art
Today, Lil Baby dropped off his new album "The Leaks," which features the likes of Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and more.

Today, Lil Baby unleashed his new album The Leaks just in time for his 31st birthday. As the title suggests, the project consists of various tracks that have been leaked over the years. The Atlanta rapper teased it by dropping one song every Wednesday for several weeks leading up to the release, a series he dubbed Wham Wednesdays. The LP boasts features from the likes of Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, and more. He even teamed up with Playboi Carti and Skooly for "Let's Do It," a new version of the upbeat anthem that fans have been waiting on for months.

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Album: The Leaks

Quotable Lyrics From Let's Do It

Chrome Heart with no legroom
Momma couldn't afford Cayman Islands
Big house with no neighbors
Script key, I had to put it down
Your b*tch favorin' right now

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.6K
Lil Baby The Leaks Mixtapes The Leaks - Album By Lil Baby  553
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti Drops Deluxe Version Of "Music" With Several New Songs 3.9K
young thug Music Playboi Carti, Young Thug, & Lil Baby Snippet Surfaces Amid Album Hype For All Three Artists 1096
Comments 0