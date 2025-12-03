Let's Do It - Song by Lil Baby featuring Playboi Carti & Skooly

Today, Lil Baby dropped off his new album "The Leaks," which features the likes of Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and more.

Today, Lil Baby unleashed his new album The Leaks just in time for his 31st birthday. As the title suggests, the project consists of various tracks that have been leaked over the years. The Atlanta rapper teased it by dropping one song every Wednesday for several weeks leading up to the release, a series he dubbed Wham Wednesdays. The LP boasts features from the likes of Young Thug , G Herbo , Lil Yachty , and more. He even teamed up with Playboi Carti and Skooly for "Let's Do It," a new version of the upbeat anthem that fans have been waiting on for months.

