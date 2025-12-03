Let's Do It - Song by Lil Baby featuring Playboi Carti & Skooly

Today, Lil Baby unleashed his new album The Leaks just in time for his 31st birthday. As the title suggests, the project consists of various tracks that have been leaked over the years. The Atlanta rapper teased it by dropping one song every Wednesday for several weeks leading up to the release, a series he dubbed Wham Wednesdays. The LP boasts features from the likes of Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, and more. He even teamed up with Playboi Carti and Skooly for "Let's Do It," a new version of the upbeat anthem that fans have been waiting on for months.
Release Date: December 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: The Leaks
Quotable Lyrics From Let's Do It
Chrome Heart with no legroom
Momma couldn't afford Cayman Islands
Big house with no neighbors
Script key, I had to put it down
Your b*tch favorin' right now