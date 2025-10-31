Playboi Carti’s Mitchell & Ness And Opium Collaboration Redefines Basketball Style

BY Ben Atkinson 424 Views
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Playboi Carti performs onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti teams up with Opium, Mitchell & Ness, and Complex on a new jersey collection hopefully dropping soon.

Playboi Carti has dropped his official NBA x Opium x Mitchell & Ness x Complex jersey collection. The collection brings Carti’s dark, futuristic look into classic sportswear, giving vintage NBA jerseys a bold new twist through the world of Opium.

Opium announced the collab with the caption, “IT WAS EITHER DA NBA OR DIS RAP SH*T,” showing his connection to both basketball and fashion. Known for his creativity, he’s bringing the same energy that fuels his music into design.

Opium’s look, known for being minimal, raw, and rebellious, fits perfectly with Mitchell & Ness and its love for old-school basketball style. The drop reworks jerseys from teams like the Lakers, Bulls, Magic, and Raptors. Each features Carti’s “YVL” lettering and the number “00.”

The designs balance throwback details with modern flair, using sharp contrasts and textures to give each jersey its own feel. In the newest photos, the jerseys hang in locker rooms and under bright lights, calling back to the world Carti thrives in.

Every detail connects to his visual style with clean lines, split color effects, and small logos. This project is another move in Carti’s rise as an artist who continues to shape both music and culture.

Playboi Carti And Opium x Mitchell & Ness Collaboration

The Playboi Carti x NBA x Opium x Mitchell & Ness x Complex jerseys bring a new edge to basketball style. Each design reworks classic NBA team uniforms with Carti’s YVL branding and the number 00.

Also the collection includes reinterpretations of the Lakers, Bulls, Magic, and Raptors jerseys. They feature bold color blocking, stripes, and clean mesh materials. Further, Opium and Mitchell & Ness details blend old-school sports design with modern streetwear appeal.

The inverted photo visuals and gritty textures reflect Carti’s creative world, merging basketball nostalgia with fashion-forward rebellion in a way that feels unmistakably his own.

Fans will have to stay tuned for more information as the release date is currently still unknown. Similarly, we do not know what the retail price will be, but online speculation prices a jersey close to $200.

