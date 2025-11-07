JPEGMAFIA Calls Out Danny Brown For Lying About "SCARING THE HOES 2"

JPEGMAFIA Calls Out Danny Brown Lying Collab Album
JPEGMAFIA performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif.
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown teamed up in 2023 to drop "SCARING THE HOES," one of the fan-favorite hip-hop projects of the decade so far.

Although Danny Brown just dropped his new album Stardust, fans are still demanding a sequel to his beloved JPEGMAFIA collab album, SCARING THE HOES. Its first volume is a 2023 highlight and a decade favorite in alternative rap scenes. Teases of a sequel have excited fans for years now, but it seems like there's a bit of tension now that's holding the process up.

In a Billboard interview, Danny spoke on the sequel's status. "It’s up to Peggy!" he reportedly remarked. "I’ve been ready. I call him all the time, tell him, 'Let’s do it.' He tells me, 'I’m coming, I’ll be there on this day.' That day comes, he don’t come. That’s been the process for a while."

However, JPEG responded to coverage of this on Twitter and accused the Detroit MC of lying about what was really going on. "This isn’t true," he wrote in the wee hours of Friday (November 7). "I personally texted Danny today and told him to stop lying for lame teenagers on the internet. Because this is the second time he's done it, this year I’ve been taking care of a sick family member all year that’s why I haven’t been around. Stop making things up to entertain yourself. I’m not part of your marketing plan." Peggy also told a fan page that this family member will "pass this year, But i'm making sure they are ok and comfortable until then."

JPEGMAFIA Twitter
Screenshot 2025-11-07 at 10.26.33 AM
Screenshot via Twitter @jpegmafia

Still, the Brooklyn native and Baltimore-bred rapper-producer made it clear that he has no beef with his "Lean Been Patty" collaborator. "I have no beef with Danny," he tweeted. "It’s just weird that he goes on the internet to say things he never says in person, when he could just call or text me. There’s no need to blast literal lies to teenagers who thirst for bulls**t all day."

More Tweets

We will see whether or not they address this again publicly, although it seems like a personal and private matter for now. The irony is that the duo just released a Director's Cut version of STH. Fans are crossing their fingers for a resolution, even for something more measured like this.

Screenshot 2025-11-07 at 10.27.05 AM
Screenshot via Twitter @jpegmafia
Screenshot 2025-11-07 at 10.26.48 AM
Screenshot via Twitter @jpegmafia

