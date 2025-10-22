Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut - Album by Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA

"Scaring The Hoes" by Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA was one of the best albums of 2023, and now, there is a Director's Cut version of the album.

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown delivered one of the best album of 2023 when they came together for Scaring The Hoes. It was an experimental hip-hop album that certainly left the average listener feeling polarized. Although for those who like this style of rap, it was an immediate success. Now, the artists are here with a director's cut that features a few more tracks. The songs are very much in that same vein as the original album. If you are a fan of this style, you'll probably dig the new cut. However, if you hated the first album, it's likely you will hate this too.

Release Date: October 22, 2025

Genre: Experimental Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut
  1. Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!
  2. Lean Beef Patty
  3. Steppa Pig
  4. Scaring the Hoes
  5. Garbage Pale Kids
  6. Fentanyl Tester
  7. Burfict!
  8. Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up / Muddy Waters
  9. Orange Juice Jones
  10. Kingdom Hearts Key ft. redveil
  11. God Loves You
  12. Run the Jewels
  13. Tell Me Where to Go
  14. Jack Harlow Combo Meal
  15. Hermanos
  16. HOE (Heaven on Earth)
  17. Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?
  18. No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No!
  19. JPEGMAFIA - Manic!
  20. Danny Brown - Child's Play
  21. Roaches
