Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut - Album by Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA

"Scaring The Hoes" by Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA was one of the best albums of 2023, and now, there is a Director's Cut version of the album.

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown delivered one of the best album of 2023 when they came together for Scaring The Hoes. It was an experimental hip-hop album that certainly left the average listener feeling polarized. Although for those who like this style of rap, it was an immediate success. Now, the artists are here with a director's cut that features a few more tracks. The songs are very much in that same vein as the original album. If you are a fan of this style, you'll probably dig the new cut. However, if you hated the first album, it's likely you will hate this too.

