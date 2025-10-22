Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut - Album by Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown delivered one of the best album of 2023 when they came together for Scaring The Hoes. It was an experimental hip-hop album that certainly left the average listener feeling polarized. Although for those who like this style of rap, it was an immediate success. Now, the artists are here with a director's cut that features a few more tracks. The songs are very much in that same vein as the original album. If you are a fan of this style, you'll probably dig the new cut. However, if you hated the first album, it's likely you will hate this too.
Release Date: October 22, 2025
Genre: Experimental Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Scaring The Hoes: Director's Cut
- Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!
- Lean Beef Patty
- Steppa Pig
- Scaring the Hoes
- Garbage Pale Kids
- Fentanyl Tester
- Burfict!
- Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up / Muddy Waters
- Orange Juice Jones
- Kingdom Hearts Key ft. redveil
- God Loves You
- Run the Jewels
- Tell Me Where to Go
- Jack Harlow Combo Meal
- Hermanos
- HOE (Heaven on Earth)
- Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?
- No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No! No!
- JPEGMAFIA - Manic!
- Danny Brown - Child's Play
- Roaches