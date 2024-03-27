Stevie J Supports Diddy & His Sons Following Home Raids

Earlier this week, two of Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security. Reportedly, the raids were conducted as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. Diddy's lawyers have since denied the Bad Boy Records founder's involvement in any illegal activity, even accusing officials of "gross overuse of military-level force."

As expected, countless social media users and peers have been sharing their reactions to the news online, with many expressing shock, relief, and excitement. Others, however, have shown their support for Diddy amid the investigation. Recently, for example, Stevie J took to Instagram to share a message with followers, tagging Diddy as well as his sons Prince and King.

Read More: Diddy Home Raid: Lawyer Calls Investigation "A Gross Misuse Of Military-Level Force"

Stevie J Shows Love To Diddy Amid Human Trafficking Investigation

In the clip, Stevie J is seen listening to soulful music in a dimly lit room, looking empowered but somewhat distraught. "No weapon formed against us shall prosper," he wrote. His supportive reaction to the worrisome news has some commenters speculating that he might also be up to no good, though this remains unconfirmed. "This is sick," one user claims. "Why he praying for diddy to get outta trouble god ain’t finna let this slide." Another says, "He’s praying they don’t come for him."

Stevie J isn't the only one of Diddy's peers to show him public support following the home raids, however. Slim Thug also recently came to his defense online, noting how Diddy has yet to be charged with anything. “I don’t want to see a Black man who came so far, almost to a billion dollars, fall down. That’s our inspiration,” he said. "We losing another billionaire over allegations at this point. Still ain't no criminal charges." What do you think of Diddy's two mansions getting raided by Homeland Security this week? Are you surprised? What about Stevie J's reaction to the shocking news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Christian Combs' Girlfriend Posts Intimate Video Following Diddy House Raid

[Via]