Eve Claims Janet Jackson Saved Her Life During An MTV Afterparty

Eve has been making hits for decades. The first lady of Ruff Ryders has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest and brightest that hip hop has had to offer. Her path to superstardom was not easy, though. The rapper detailed her music industry experience in her new memoir, Who's That Girl?. One of the most harrowing incidents divulged in the book occurred at the 2007 MTV Awards afterparty. Eve claimed that her drink was spiked, and were it not for Janet Jackson, things could have gone bad.

Eve claims she became hysterical when she attended the aforementioned afterparty. She suspected that something had been slipped into her drink when she wasn't looking. Fortunately, Janet Jackson showed up to save the day. "Missy came in to check on me, but I was just unable to collect myself," Eve recalled. "Then who walks in, Janet Jackson." The rapper noted that she had never met Miss Jackson prior to this MTV encounter. Despite this, Jackson sprung to her aid. "She just sprang into action and told people to get aspirin, water, hot sauce, and a piece of white bread," Eve wrote. "That concoction knocked me right out of my hysteria."

Eve has maintained a reverence for Jackson ever since the afterparty incident. "Basically Janet Jackson saved my life," she asserted. This is not the first time the Ruff Ryders icon has discussed this experience. She talked about her lone Janet Jackson encounter during a 2018 appearance on CBS' The Talk. There were even more details shared, in fact, when Eve opened up to hosts Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood. The rapper claimed she was taken to a bedroom where she began to cry. She also noted that Jackson put her at ease by telling her not to stress. "And she’s like, 'I got this, don’t worry, relax, calm down,'" Eve explained.