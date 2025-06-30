Oh Boy! Cam’Ron adds author to his portfolio after conquering the rap and podcast industry.

Black Enterprise reported last week that the Harlem rap legend signed a $750,000 book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster. Since he made his debut in the 90s, Cam’Ron has always displayed a hustler’s mentality in everything he does.

Known for his sharp wit, honesty, and business savvy, Cam’ron plans to deliver an unfiltered, personal account of his life. The book will trace his rise from Harlem’s streets to hip-hop fame, fashion influence, and media success.

Scheduled for release in February 2026, the memoir promises readers a candid look at the moments that shaped Cam’ron’s identity. A press statement describes it as a reflection on his journey from chart-topping hits to entrepreneurial ventures. With his trademark storytelling, Cam’ron aims to share lessons learned while inspiring readers.

Killa Cam would also break the news on his Instagram account with a lengthy caption celebrating the occasion. He hopes the memoir offers “something they can take with them” as they face their challenges. He is eager to create in an all-new, all-different creative space.

Cam’Ron’s New Book Deal

The announcement follows major moves that have expanded his reach beyond music. Just days earlier, he unveiled a multimillion-dollar partnership with Revolt for his celebrity news podcast Talk With Flee!.

Although figures remain private, Cam’ron made it clear that the deal marks a significant achievement. In his post, he honored his late mother, Fredericka Giles, writing, “This ain’t a run I’m on. It’s a f—ing marathon. My mom is up in heaven working. Miss and love you.”

This next chapter highlights Cam'ron's determination to continue evolving. From platinum-selling albums to business ventures, he has repeatedly defied expectations while staying grounded in his Harlem roots.

As he prepares to bring his voice to the page, fans and industry watchers are eager to see how he will translate his magnetic presence into literature. The memoir promises not only to celebrate his victories but also to offer a more introspective and nuanced portrait of the man behind the music.