Drake and Cam'ron have always had a lot of respect for another over the years, so it begs the question: Where are the collabs?

Cam'ron and Drake are "cool," but they have never worked together in their 40+plus years of combined experience in hip-hop. That goes for the remainder of the Dipset clan as well, so why is that? Well, the de facto frontman for the former group answered that question on his Talk With Flee platform as caught by Complex.

Thankfully, the reason doesn't derive from any sort of unknown beef or rift. Instead, it boils down to Cam'ron just simply not presenting the idea to Drake. "I have no idea. I never really asked Drake to do a song, to be honest with you. That's a great question. You have to ask everyone in Dipset," he said.

"The opportunity never really presented itself for me, personally," Killa Cam added. "It's not like I asked him to do a song, and he didn't do a song. I just never asked him to do a song." He did clarify that the other Diplomats may have had different experiences with The Boy.

Moreover, he said that things are still going fine between the two of them as any time Drake has sampled one of their songs, Cam has obliged. While it is unfortunate that we haven't received a joint track yet, it is good to hear that their friendship remains intact.

Drake New Album

Especially after all the kind things that Cam had to say about Drizzy after he defended the rapper's fandom. "It’s no different from anybody else just trying to show love. A rapper that’s younger than me who grew up watching what we did. I f*cking grew up wanting to get a chain because EPMD had the gold link going on, or Big Daddy Kane‘s rope chain. When it’s somebody of Drake’s magnitude, you ought to show love. A lot of people want to criticize and say he’s [too] commercial. He’s the modern day Michael Jackson that can also rap. You got to realize the type of run he’s on," he said at the time.

Maybe we will get the opportunity to hear their respective sounds once and for all once Drake drops his next solo studio album. He's rumored to drop it this year at some point with the potential title of it being Iceman. He revealed his plans to follow up on For All The Dogs during one of his shows in Australia for his Anita Max Wynn Tour. A release date remains hidden, but we will be sure to keep an eye out as the months fly by.

