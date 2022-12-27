Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about Balenciaga’s recent campaign drama. The high fashion brand released a controversial holiday ad featuring kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. Kardashian came under fire after fans slammed the SKIMS founder for not addressing the campaign scandal sooner.

Kim, whose relationship with the brand has grown tremendously over the years, opened up about the backlash on Angie Martinez IRL podcast’s. “With the Balenciaga thing, everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait. I’m not in this campaign,'” Kardashian told Martinez. “‘I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to like research this.’”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts,” Kim added. “But because I didn’t say, ‘F— you, Balenciaga. That’s it,’ people got mad at that. So they’re mad if I don’t speak out. They’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel.”

The mom of four says she took responsibility for her relationship with brand before speaking out. “You don’t want to be a part of the narrative, but you’re brought in,” Kardashian explained. “But then I have to take responsibility and say, ‘Okay, people look at me as the face of this, so let me speak out.’ I just always want to do the right thing.”

Kim also spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye during her sit-down with Angie Martinez. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.”It’s hard. S—t like co-parenting, it’s really f—king hard.” The reality star added that she wants her kids to have the best memories of their dad. “If they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she shared. “That’s real heavy, heavy grown-up s—t. And they’re not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we’ll have those conversations.” Check out Kim K’s full interview below.