Balenciaga has been under fire for its latest campaign, but Kylie Jenner is also catching a few strays. The luxury brand is in hot water following a campaign that featured small children. The plush teddy bear bags were the focal point, but the public couldn’t avoid noticing the photoshoot’s layout. The bears donned bondage gear and surrounding the children were other items related to BDSM.

Additionally, at least one photo in the campaign also included real-life court documents from a child sexual abuse case. Immediately, Balenciaga faced accusations of child grooming and exploitation. Soon, Kim Kardashian found her name mentioned as people demanded she severs ties with the brand.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn'



normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images,” Kardashian said in a statement. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

However, many didn’t think that Kardashian’s response was scathing enough. The outcry for legal action has stormed social media, and Balenciaga answered by suing those responsible for staging the campaign.

Balenciaga isn’t apologizing for what they did.



Balenciaga is apologizing because they got caught.



Don’t confuse the two. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner hasn’t been involved in the controversy whatsoever, but people have been calling her out. Some have demanded complete statements from the Kardashian-Jenners, including a woman on TikTok whose post about Jenner went viral. Jenner shared images of her infant son, albeit covering his face, and the TikTok user accused her of using her children to divert attention away from the Balenciaga controversy.

“Uh whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for balenciaga?” Jenner asked in the comment section. “This is why I don’t do this. always something to say.”

The user replied that she understands “that would be frustrating,” but “most of us just want more raw honesty from your family.” The TikToker is now facing backlash for being too obsessed with the celebrity family.

