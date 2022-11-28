Julia Fox has come to the defense of Kim Kardashian on social media, Monday, amid the ongoing Balenciaga scandal. The brand has come under fire for its latest ad campaign featuring children surrounded by BDSM-themed items.

In a TikTok shared by Fox, she defends “women who are associated” with the brand.

“First things first, I’m not their spokesperson, I have zero relationship with the brand, I haven’t even been to one of their shows. They haven’t invited me,” Fox said in the video.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Julia Fox attends Converse Presents “Savitree,” A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Converse)

“Regardless, I think it’s horrific,” she continued. “And when I was reading and watching all the videos I literally felt sick to my stomach”.

She added: “But I couldn’t help but think, damn, the women who are associated to the brand professionally are getting so much pushback. It’s almost as if they’re the fucking child molesters.”

She also blamed the targeting on “internalized misogyny.”

Kardashian has come under fire for the campaign as someone who has frequently supported the brand. She previously responded to the controversy in a series of posts on Twitter, Sunday.

She described the campaign as altogether “disturbing.”

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.” Kardashian further added.

Kardashian has also said she is “currently re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand.

Balenciaga has since filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production company behind the campaign.

Check out Julia Fox’s full defense of Kim Kardashian on TikTok below.

@juliafox Replying to @marajnation respectfully I’ve never cashed a balenci check so pls keep me tf out it thanks! ♬ original sound – Julia fox

