Balenciaga has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of their latest ad campaign. The ads feature children surrounded by BDSM-themed items.

Balenciaga claims that production company North Six, as well as set designer Des Jardins, added legal documents from a US Supreme Court decision on child porn laws without their knowledge.

“As a result of Defendants’ misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision,” court papers obtained by the NY Post state. “Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.”

Balenciaga further aims “to seek redress for extensive damages defendants caused in connection with an advertising campaign Balenciaga hired them to produce.”

The lawsuit comes after the company apologized for the ad campaign, last week.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,” they said in a statement.

They added that they “strongly condemn abuse of children in any form” and also “stand for children’s safety and well-being.”

Kim Kardashian previously responded to the photographs in a statement on social media. She described the campaign as altogether “disturbing.”

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian added.

