Balenciaga Apologizes For Posing Kids With Bears In Bondage
The brand was accused of sexualizing children. The campaign included actual documents from a child abuse case.
Famed fashion house Balenciaga is in hot water due to their new campaign. We’ve heard quite a bit about Balenciaga over the last few months as Kanye West has gone toe-to-toe with the brand. Their relationship with West may have ended due to his string of controversies, but they’ve lept into a scandal of their own after photos of their child-centered campaign went viral.
Gabriele Galimberti, a photographer for National Geographic, reportedly took the photos. The images show small children holding bear bags dressed in bondage gear. Additionally, in some photos, fetish items are presented on a bed as the child looks on.
The backlash was swift as the public accused Balenciaga of sexualizing children. Moreover, they faced accusations of promoting child abuse and were condemned for including paperwork in the United States vs. Williams case. According to Paper Mag, that case involves a man named Michael Williams who “posted messages offering to exchange child sexual abuse materials with other users.”
On their Instagram Story, Balenciaga wrote:
“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”
Following additional pushback, the company also apologized for including Williams’s paperwork, calling it “unsettling.”
Later, they added, “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.”
Balenciaga says they “strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”
Still, people have been unforgiving. Check out a few reactions below.
