Famed fashion house Balenciaga is in hot water due to their new campaign. We’ve heard quite a bit about Balenciaga over the last few months as Kanye West has gone toe-to-toe with the brand. Their relationship with West may have ended due to his string of controversies, but they’ve lept into a scandal of their own after photos of their child-centered campaign went viral.

Gabriele Galimberti, a photographer for National Geographic, reportedly took the photos. The images show small children holding bear bags dressed in bondage gear. Additionally, in some photos, fetish items are presented on a bed as the child looks on.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn'



normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

The backlash was swift as the public accused Balenciaga of sexualizing children. Moreover, they faced accusations of promoting child abuse and were condemned for including paperwork in the United States vs. Williams case. According to Paper Mag, that case involves a man named Michael Williams who “posted messages offering to exchange child sexual abuse materials with other users.”

On their Instagram Story, Balenciaga wrote:

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Balenciaga severed their ties with @kanyewest due to a tweet.



Yet they expect us to just “accept their apology” after they get caught up sexualizing children?



They’re not apologizing because they’re sorry. They’re apologizing because they got caught. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) November 22, 2022

Following additional pushback, the company also apologized for including Williams’s paperwork, calling it “unsettling.”

Later, they added, “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.”

Balenciaga says they “strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Still, people have been unforgiving. Check out a few reactions below.

Kanye gets dropped by Balenciaga, Balenciaga drops new ads with kids holding toys in fetish gear. Seems like God removed him from that influence at the perfect time.



This company should be trending and receiving all kinds of attention for this disgusting nonsense. pic.twitter.com/Og5Nzj2U6g — britt 🍁 (@brittanysaidwut) November 21, 2022

This is absolutely disgusting. Balenciaga features toddlers in ads, holding teddy bears in bondage outfits and with a court document about “child porn” partially hidden in the image.



This is criminal & sick. Sexualizing children must be a redline. @KimKardashian – speak out now. pic.twitter.com/lNIdywunlY — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 22, 2022



After public outcry, #Balenciaga has APOLOGIZED for the incredibly disgusting ads sexualizing children.



Keep 👏 speaking 👏 out 👏 when you see evil like this. Don’t ignore it. Be vigilant. Your voice makes a a huge difference. pic.twitter.com/X9sCn7xkdN — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 22, 2022

