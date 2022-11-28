This has been a rough season for Balenciaga, and the pushback is only increasing. The powerhouse fashion brand has been attacked, but some believe it is well-deserved. The company’s recent campaign has been under fire after it featured young children in uncompromising scenarios. Kids were posed along with bears dressed in bondage gear while surrounded by BDSM attire.

Quickly, Balenciaga was accused of grooming and sexually exploiting children. The outrage is deafening, and although Balenciaga apologized for the display, the public is unmoved. Amid reports that they are suing production for $25 million, Balenciaga once again comes forward with an apology.

Ye calls out celebrities for not condemning Balenciaga amid child sexualization ad:



"This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don't see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation." pic.twitter.com/rN8MDlGJiT — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 27, 2022

“We strong condemn child abuse,” Balenciaga wrote in an expansive statement via Instagram. Further, they wrote, “It was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

Fashion industry professionals, including photographers who have worked with major brands, also called out Balenciaga. According to several, campaigns such as this had to go through many levels of approval, upwards to the executive level.

“Our plush bear bags and the gist collection should not have been featured with children,” they continued. “It was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combines with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

I rarely boycott, but Balenciaga is cancelled for me.



I’ve spent thousands of $ on them, but now I’ll be donating my items to the nearest homeless shelter. — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) November 28, 2022

One image in the controversial campaign also featured court documents from a child abuse case. “All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama. The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint.”

The fashion brand listed off internal actions to improve, as well as their plains to partner with child protection organizations. This latest explanation arrives as a result of Kim Kardashian condemning the brand and the campaign.