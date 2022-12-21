Adidas is one of the biggest sportswear companies in the world and as you can imagine, they take their brand image quite seriously. With that being said, it stands to reason they wouldn’t want to be associated with bigotry and child exploitation.

Consequently, Adidas has already dropped Kanye West and the Yeezy brand from its roster. Following an anti-Semitic crusade from the likes of Ye, the three stripes brand decided to take action. Now, it appears as though they are doing the same thing with Balenciaga.

Adidas shoes are seen at a store in Krakow, Poland on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Adidas x Balenciaga Suspended

According to the likes of Sneaker Freaker on Instagram, the Adidas x Balenciaga Stan Smith has been suspended. One consumer was told that their pre-order for the shoe had been delayed. In the message, the brand confirmed that it suspended the collab with Balenciaga. Subsequently, they will be reevaluating what they want to do, moving forward.

As many of you already know, Balenciaga came under fire recently for its bizarre ad campaign that featured children in bondage costumes. Additionally, there were some weird texts surrounding the images. There was even a legal document that had to do with child exploitation. Overall, this had many calling for the cancelation of Balenciaga, and with good reason.

At the time of writing this, it remains to be seen whether or not Adidas will reinstate the collaboration. However, if they do, then many will be upset, especially with how the Kanye relationship ended. Fans want to see some consistency, and Adidas has an opportunity to demonstrate that.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this decision, in the comments down below.

