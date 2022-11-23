People Ask Why Balenciaga Hasn’t Been “Canceled” Like Kanye & Kyrie
After featuring kids with BDSM teddy bears & being accused of sexualizing children, the public is going after Balenciaga.
They may have apologized for their latest campaign, but Balenciaga still feels the public’s wrath. The famed fashion house has been under a microscope as the ongoing controversy with Kanye West pushes forward. However, Balenciaga came under fire after images from their now-deleted campaign went viral.
The photos show several children holding or posing with teddy bears, and it seems innocent enough. However, the toys are dressed in bondage and BDSM gear. Several ads also show the children near on standing on beds. It was reported that in one photo, court documents from a sexual child abuse case were seen.
Read More: Balenciaga Apologizes For Posing Kids With Bears In Bondage
Once the campaign went viral, the company returned with apologies. They claim they vehemently stand against child abuse “in any form” and threatened legal action.
“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”
Read More: Kanye West Says Being Dropped By Balenciaga Was “Happiest Day Of My Life”
Elsewhere, Balenciaga added: “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.”
Still, the public is unforgiving. Kanye West and Kyrie Irving‘s names have been discussed in social media conversations. People question why both men have seen an onslaught of suspensions or failed dealings while Balenciaga skates by without consequences.
Moreover, it looks as if Balenciaga is retreating from the scandal. The company already exited Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover, and over on Instagram, they’ve wiped their profile clean. Nonetheless, that hasn’t kept critics from sharing scathing opinions across social media platforms as Balenciaga stands accused of grooming children and promoting child sexual abuse.
Read through a few reactions below.