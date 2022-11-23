They may have apologized for their latest campaign, but Balenciaga still feels the public’s wrath. The famed fashion house has been under a microscope as the ongoing controversy with Kanye West pushes forward. However, Balenciaga came under fire after images from their now-deleted campaign went viral.

The photos show several children holding or posing with teddy bears, and it seems innocent enough. However, the toys are dressed in bondage and BDSM gear. Several ads also show the children near on standing on beds. It was reported that in one photo, court documents from a sexual child abuse case were seen.

Kanye gets dropped by Balenciaga, Balenciaga drops new ads with kids holding toys in fetish gear. Seems like God removed him from that influence at the perfect time.



This company should be trending and receiving all kinds of attention for this disgusting nonsense. pic.twitter.com/Og5Nzj2U6g — britt 🍁 (@brittanysaidwut) November 21, 2022

Once the campaign went viral, the company returned with apologies. They claim they vehemently stand against child abuse “in any form” and threatened legal action.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Balenciaga is very much cancelled in my eyes, I don’t care what explanation they come up with. don’t mess with children — Gia (@virgoessence) November 22, 2022

Elsewhere, Balenciaga added: “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.”

Still, the public is unforgiving. Kanye West and Kyrie Irving‘s names have been discussed in social media conversations. People question why both men have seen an onslaught of suspensions or failed dealings while Balenciaga skates by without consequences.

Moreover, it looks as if Balenciaga is retreating from the scandal. The company already exited Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover, and over on Instagram, they’ve wiped their profile clean. Nonetheless, that hasn’t kept critics from sharing scathing opinions across social media platforms as Balenciaga stands accused of grooming children and promoting child sexual abuse.

Read through a few reactions below.

Balenciaga child porn groomers have left Twitter and taken their tweets with them….thinking they have erased their dirty deeds.



All Balenciaga social media accounts are gone. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 23, 2022

Balenciaga only apologized and deleted their content because they got caught.



The grooming and indoctrination of children is truly evil. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) November 23, 2022

The notion that Balenciaga were ignorant to the fact that their kiddie BDSM photo shoot also featured a document relating to child porn is utterly absurd.



Note how the company also left Twitter after Elon cracked down on child exploitation. The whole thing is beyond vile. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 23, 2022

Funny how Balenciaga made reference to child porn while using a child model holding a teddy with a bondage outfit on and they won’t be “cancelled” but Kanye had his bank account frozen and lost multiple deals / money and Kyrie had to do 5 or 6 actions to prove he was sorry. — Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) November 23, 2022