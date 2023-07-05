A lot has been made about the recent talent cuts made by ESPN. It’s the latest cost-saving measure made by Disney after they made a paltry $82 billion last year. In a similar move, National Geographic, which Disney also owns, fired its entire writing staff and will move to a digital-only production. However, for many sports fans, the ESPN cuts ran especially deep. Not only did engaging and beloved contributors like Jalen Rose and Keyshawn Johnson get the axe, but the company also laid off some true legacy stars. Max Kellerman had been with ESPN since 1998, for example. The aforementioned Johnson was laid off after 15 years with the broadcaster.

Obviously, a few big names escaped this round of layoffs. Pat McAfee, who will join ESPN this fall, received a large amount of criticism for officially signing his massive contract with the company in the wake of the layoffs. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith also remains at the company. Smith is somewhat of a divisive figure for many. Building his brand as a talking head, many see him simply as a “hot take factory” whose job it is to boost ESPN‘s engagement. However, Smith is also a diligent and insightful journalist who usually has a reason behind whatever wild thing he is saying on First Take that day. However, in true Stephen A. fashion, Smith took to The Stephen A. Smith Show to address people who wished that he had been laid off.

Smith Addresses Haters

A quick message to the haters out there pic.twitter.com/17txXHouv0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 5, 2023

“Let me address something,” Smith began. “To some of the haters out there about me. Y’all can kiss my ass. Twice. I’m talking directly to the people in the industry who sat up there and said ‘Why isn’t Stephen A. gone?’ Ladies and gentlemen, we got a few people here at ESPN getting paid more than me. They don’t have the number one show, the top ratings. They don’t generate more revenue. How come y’all don’t bring their names up? And by the way, none of them are Black.”

He continued. “How come you don’t bring their names up? I wonder why? I’m talking to those folks, the critics in the media, or the wannabe media with the blogosphere and websites that never went through the terrain of being members, official members, of the fourth estate. I’m talking about them. How come y’all don’t bring them up? But me, who’s been number one, who’s got the top-rated show. Who, by the way, is an executive producer on that top-rated show. My name comes up.”

