Adam22 & Lena The Plug Berated By Andrew Tate: Watch

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have been drawing the ire of the internet as of late. Overall, it has to do with Lena’s decision to do her first adult scene with a man who is not Adam. The couple has been together for seven years, however, Lena chose to do this scene now. It is interesting timing when you consider how they just got married this summer. However, Adam doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, he has been promoting the video on social media and continues to make jokes at his own expense.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, it has felt like Adam22 and Lena have dominated social media discussions. In fact, it was reported by Barstool Sports that the two are now the highest ranking search on Pornhub. Needless to say, the two have gotten what they wanted. Sure, people might be making fun of them, but there truly is no such thing as bad publicity. Last night, however, they were called out directly by Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate Gives His Thoughts On Adam22 And Lena

Andrew Tate goes off on Adam22 & Lena about their relationship pic.twitter.com/IvP3FxsnwZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 18, 2023

Last night, Adam22, Lena, and Tate were all guests on Adin Ross’ Kick livestream. At one point, Adin asked Lena if she prefers having sex with Jason Luv or Adam. Although, before he could finish the question, Tate decided to interject. For the most part, he was simply appalled by the discourse and made his feelings known. As he explains, he believes sex should be about love and love only. This is kind of rich coming from Tate, but we digress. Moreover, he said that Adam22 and Lena shouldn’t be talking so much about their personal lives. In Tate’s mind, their openness is grotesque.

Previously, Tate had told Tucker Carlson about the Adam22 drama and how he felt like it was an extension of the culture of today. As it stands, Tate is still on house arrest as he will be heading to trial for human trafficking charges in Romania. Let us know your thoughts on his take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the pop culture world.

