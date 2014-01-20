Mike Posner is one the first Hip-Hop/Pop artists to utilize Youtube to its fullest. Posner started out producing for his homie Big Sean while attending Duke University during his college years. While putting out his college “vlog” episodes, Posner found fame through hit single “Cooler Than Me”, which was a college smash and reached #6 on Billboard top 200 back in 2010. Since then, Posner has earned his respect and worked with many of mainstream’s biggest names like Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Justin Beiber, Lil Wayne, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, T.I. among many others. Expect a new project from Posner to drop sometime in 2014.