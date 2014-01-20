Back to Artists

Mike Posner

Real Name
Michael Robert Posner
Alias Name
Posner
Date of Birth
Feb. 12, 1988 - Age 36
Hometown
Southfield, Michigan
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Mike Posner is one the first Hip-Hop/Pop artists to utilize Youtube to its fullest. Posner started out producing for his homie Big Sean while attending Duke University during his college years. While putting out his college “vlog” episodes, Posner found fame through hit single “Cooler Than Me”, which was a college smash and reached #6 on Billboard top 200 back in 2010. Since then, Posner has earned his respect and worked with many of mainstream’s biggest names like Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Justin Beiber, Lil Wayne, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, T.I. among many others. Expect a new project from Posner to drop sometime in 2014.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all