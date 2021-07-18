left off
- MusicASAP Rocky Left Verse Off "Say Ya Grace," Cole Bennett Shares As Fans Beg For AlbumFans don't want the New York superstar to worry about featuring on other albums: they want him to focus on dropping his own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSounwave Says Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" Was Nearly Left Off "To Pimp A Butterfly"Sounwave appeared on Spotify's "The Big Hit Show" and dished about the creation of one of Lamar's most recognizable tracks.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCalboy Complains About Being Left Off Pop Smoke's "Faith"Calboy voices frustration on Twitter, after being left off of Pop Smoke's new album, "Faith."By Cole Blake