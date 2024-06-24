Lil Yachty Drops "Lil Mega Minion" Ahead Of "Despicable Me 4" Film

BYZachary Horvath206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil yachty lil mega minionlil yachty lil mega minion
Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade brand reenters the world of Gru and the iconic yellow goofballs.

Lil Yachty is joining the Despicable Me universe with his brand-new soundtrack cut, "Lil Mega Minion". According to Stereogum, this will be the second song to land on the upcoming Despicable Me 4 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). However, there is no confirmation on if it appears at some point during the actual film, which will take over theaters on Wednesday, July 3. Hip-hop/rap adjacent artists have been associated with the "love it or hate it" movie series since it started back in 2010. Pharrell Williams is the name who has by far and away shown up the most, with "Happy" being the biggest song to come out from them.

There is a good chance that "Lil Mega Minion" does not reach those same astronomical heights. But this is another solid accomplishment in Lil Yachty's career. Helping this song get put together is Cole Bennett and his team over at Lyrical Lemonade. They were in charge of directing and filming the accompanying music video, which you can check out below. It features the new types of minions that are going to be in the 4th motion picture, as well as a cameo from Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Unlike Yachty, Lyrical Lemonade is not new to helping out the folks over at Illumination. They put their own twist on a movie trailer by including "Rich Minion" in the video, a song in which Yeat made for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 PRM “Phantom/Vintage Green” Officially Revealed

Listen To "Lil Mega Minion" By Lil Yachty

Quotable Lyrics:

The jig is up, I'm back in town
You my lil' mega minion
You follow me around
I make you smile
Ain't never tryna see you frown
I can open your mouth like a crown

Read More: Destroy Lonely Shoots Down Domestic Abuse Allegations In Since-Deleted Rant

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
H.E.R. "Dance to the Music" Minions The Rise of Gru/RCA RecordsSongsH.E.R Covers "Dance To The Music" For New "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Movie3.3K
yeat net worthSongsYeat Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?7.4K
Amy Sussman / Getty ImagesSongs"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening2.8K
SongsPharrell "Yellow Light" Video206