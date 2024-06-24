Lil Yachty Drops "Lil Mega Minion" Ahead Of "Despicable Me 4" Film

Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade brand reenters the world of Gru and the iconic yellow goofballs.

Lil Yachty is joining the Despicable Me universe with his brand-new soundtrack cut, "Lil Mega Minion". According to Stereogum, this will be the second song to land on the upcoming Despicable Me 4 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). However, there is no confirmation on if it appears at some point during the actual film, which will take over theaters on Wednesday, July 3. Hip-hop/rap adjacent artists have been associated with the "love it or hate it" movie series since it started back in 2010. Pharrell Williams is the name who has by far and away shown up the most, with "Happy" being the biggest song to come out from them.

There is a good chance that "Lil Mega Minion" does not reach those same astronomical heights. But this is another solid accomplishment in Lil Yachty's career. Helping this song get put together is Cole Bennett and his team over at Lyrical Lemonade. They were in charge of directing and filming the accompanying music video, which you can check out below. It features the new types of minions that are going to be in the 4th motion picture, as well as a cameo from Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Unlike Yachty, Lyrical Lemonade is not new to helping out the folks over at Illumination. They put their own twist on a movie trailer by including "Rich Minion" in the video, a song in which Yeat made for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Listen To "Lil Mega Minion" By Lil Yachty

