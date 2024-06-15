Pharrell Williams Debuts "Double Life" From "Despicable Me 4" Soundtrack

"Despicable Me 4" hits theatres on July 3rd.

Pharrell Williams’ truly is the GOAT. Since the inception of the Neptunes, he’s had his fingerprints on practically every genre of popular music to phenomenal results. However, he’s also expanded well into cinema, specifically with his contributions to the Despicable Me franchise. In fact, his sound has been so deeply ingrained in the brand that it’s inevitable that he pops up with new music whenever a movie drops.

This week, the Virginia native debuted his latest single, “Double Life,” the latest offering from the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack. He previously debuted a snippet of the record on May 8th. However, in its entirety, it’s a fitting bop that fuses his funky rhythmic style with elements of garage rock for a uniquely psychedelic vibe. It appears that this will be the first of a handful of records that Skateboard P contributes to the soundtrack. He will also reunite with Heitor Pereira to co-compose the movie’s score. We’re excited to hear what else he has up his sleeves on July 3rd when the movie drops.

What’s interesting about his foray into animation with Despicable Me is that it likely became a launching pad for his leap into animated films in general. Earlier this month, the celebrated producer unveiled the first trailer for his upcoming biographical musical, Piece By Piece. The upcoming movie, which will boast cameos from Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and more, will be a LEGO-based film. In an interview with Variety on June 6th, P confirmed that there would be new music accompanying the movie.

Pharrell Williams Drops “Double Life” & Talks Piece By Piece

“There are two new compositions. One is made for a specific scene. And the other one is made for a specific scene but tells the story; it’s like my thesis — [which is] that God is the greatest, that awareness, just understanding that that’s the story,” he said. “The rest of the music is music that Chad [Hugo, the Neptunes co-founder] and I made together and songs also that I made by myself, and that we produced and wrote for other people. It’s one big fun musical documentary biopic.” Check his latest song above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics
Some of your dirt has come to light (Yeah, why were you?)
Speedin' up that hill until the brakes come off (Yeah, hey)
And someone saw you in a fight
Am I right?

