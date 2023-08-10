Quentin Miller Comes Through With “Strike…”

Quentin Miller has been dropping fantastic music throughout his career but he has not gotten the notoriety like some others have. He is from Atlanta, Georgia, one of the hottest spots for icons in the trap rap subgenre. T.I., Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Future, Migos, and many more are in the conversation for all-time Atlanta rap icons. However, Miller’s name is thrown off to the wayside and it is head scratching. He might not have the worldwide appeal but he can craft a track better than most.

He has proved that once more with his newest song, “Striked…” It was uploaded to his YouTube page Quentin Miller which has right around 31,000 subscribers. The song features thumping bass, light sound effects lingering in the background, and nicely autotuned vocals. It creates a wavy vibe that is perfect for a late-night drive with the windows down. The beat is so good, Miller lets it play out for the last 30 seconds or so.

Read More: Lil Tay’s “Death” Sparks Suspicion

Quentin Miller Has Worked With The Best

Besides making his own stuff, Miller has assisted in writing for some of the most highly touted records of the past decade or so. He has written for Drake, Nas, Big Sean, and other top-flight rappers in the game. In the month of January 2023, he was in the headlines, talking about Drake and Big Sean in particular. The scandal he got tied into was for the beef between Drake and Meek Mill, the former enemy of the Canadian star. Miller was accused by Mill for ghostwriting for Drake’s classic mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

Unfortunately for Miller, it might be a big reason why his name never got cleared due to all the backlash he received. What are your first impressions of this new song by Quentin Miller? Were you aware that he wrote some songs for Drake? Will this song make you check out his material? We want to hear all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, be sure to keep it locked with HNHH for the latest song releases from the mainstream and underground.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shit goin' on like everyday Gotta go strong maintain my faith Out here lost tryna find my place Movin' in the dark tryna find my way

Read More: Bianca Censori’s Throwback Photos Prove She’s Always Been A Beauty