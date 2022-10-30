Kaash Paige is prepping us for the release of her highly anticipated album, The Fall Off, next month with the arrival of her third single from the project, this one a braggadocious beat about the genre-bending artist’s rise to fame called “Doubted Me.”

Produced by Childish Major and Sonic Major, the new arrival finds the 21-year-old Texas native shutting down anyone who might suggest that she hasn’t earned her place in the game.

“They doubted me, I’ma be the biggest thing they ever seen / See my name in flashin’ lights and cover magazines / Do it for the real ones and I do this for my team / They want me to fall off so bad, so bad / I don’t know what drugs you had,” Paige sings on the infectious chorus.

The Beat-Clawzit Workz video that arrived along with the new single features footage from the recording artist’s childhood, as well as clips from the lavish lifestyle she’s able to enjoy today thanks to the fruits of her labour.

As Rated RnB notes, Paige’s The Fall Off album is due to arrive in November via Def Jam records, following her 2020 debut album, Teenage Fever, and 2019’s Parked Car Convos EP.

“I would say the process behind it was kind of just allowing myself to be free and create whatever I wanted to create,” the “Miss My Dawgs” hitmaker explained of the forthcoming project while hosting a Twitter Spaces session earlier this month.

“I felt as if with Parked Car Convos, I had a theme behind it because that was around the time when I was just chilling in the car with my homies smoking weed, getting outta high school and just trying to figure out what I really wanted to do.”

Kaash continued, “I felt like with Teenage Fever, that was me living in LA being 19, living my last teenage years. I feel like with [The Fall Off], I don’t wanna put a theme on anything — just allow myself to flow through whatever, make anything and if it sounds good, just add it.”

Stream “Doubted Me” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop release updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

They doubted me, I’ma be the biggest thing they ever seen

See my name in flashin’ lights and cover magazines

Do it for the real ones and I do this for my team

They want me to fall off so bad, so bad

I don’t know what drugs you had, you had

[Via]