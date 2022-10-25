They may not be working together as Chloe x Halle right now, but both of the Bailey sisters have their fans eagerly waiting for the arrival of two major projects – for the former, it’s her debut solo album, and for the latter, it’s her venture into the acting world as the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The elder of the two shared her first solo single, “Have Mercy” in late 2021, and after giving a tantalizing performance of that at the VMAs, she’s since gone on to link up with Gunna on his DS4EVER album and deliver tracks like “Treat Me,” the Shemix of “GYALIS,” and most recently, “Surprise.”

While we still don’t have a release date for her project, Bailey has announced that she’ll be dropping off another new song, this one called “For The Night” this coming Friday (October 28).

Aside from her work with little sister Halle, we’ve mostly heard Chlöe turn out featureless work so far, but that’s all about to change when Latto lands on the forthcoming single.

The Atlanta-born R&B star shared the exciting news via Twitter on Monday (October 24), writing, “My girl @Latto on ‘For The Night’ [heart eyes emoji] Y’all ready?”

As Uproxx notes, Bailey first previewed the track back in May, when she was asking her followers to help her choose her next single. “Surprise” won at the time, but now, listeners are eager to get more of the 24-year-old’s music on their playlist as cuffing season emerges.

Elsewhere in the news, Chloe x Halle spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the latter’s upcoming starring role, revealing that the first reactions to her in the role of Ariel have been “emotional and overwhelming” – read more about that here, and let us know if you’re excited to hear Chlöe’s new single this Friday down in the comments.

