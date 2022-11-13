People know Saweetie for her upbeat music and quirky food combinations, but she has recently been at the center of drama.

Her breakup with Quavo is to blame for most of it, though. The internet talked about the infamous video of the two tussling over a bag in an elevator for weeks, and are still unaware of why the situation occurred.

Aside from that, rumors also sparked that she was dating Lil Baby after pictures began to surface online. While the 4PF artist denied being the one in the photos, those online were not all too sure. After all, his baby’s mother Jayda claimed the two talked about his and Saweetie’s relationship before things hit the internet.

She was also accused of having a romantic relationship with Migos rapper Offset. Following lyrics from Quavo, many believed that this was the cause of the group’s split.

Nonetheless, with so many things still unanswered, Saweetie is ready to spill the beans.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old revealed that she would drop two albums before the end of 2022. The rapstress told Rolling Stone that The Single Life and Pretty Bitch Music would be coming fairly soon.

However, before they reach streaming platforms, it seems Saweetie wants to drop a freestyle first. The song is titled “No Reception” and will detail everything that has been in the media this year.

“For me, I’m not finna argue with you online, and I’m not finna address no bullsh*t online,” she said while on stage at the Teen Vogue Summit. “Sometimes I be looking at stuff, and I be like, ‘Y’all can’t be serious.'”

Saweetie isn’t the only one letting it all out in the music. Cardi B claimed that her husband Offset would address rumors of his infidelity with Saweetie on his upcoming album.

Are you looking forward to hearing what the two artists have to say?