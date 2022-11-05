While Kranium and B-Lovee may make music on different ends of the spectrum, they combined their talents to release a hit song.

Yesterday (November 4), the global dancehall superstar Kranium and drill musician B-Lovee released “Paranoid.” The three-minute record, produced by Grammy-winning producer, Frankie Music, featured an electric beat that both artists slid on.

With both their efforts, they created the perfect record with a mix of hip-hop, drill, and modern dancehall.

To promote the invigorating single, Kranium has been sharing details since before its release. “Different vibes with a different sound in the New York City with @blovee.1 creating that paranoid effect [rocket] emoji,” he shared with his 512,000 Instagram followers.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the hottest international dancehall artists in the world. Working with esteemed artists in the United States to traveling the world and performing in front of die-hard fans, Kranium is proving himself a force to be reckoned with.

Stream the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Straight out the mud, n*ggas savages

Say what you want, you can have it

Beat up the cat, I ain’t average

Ain’t no stopping for cops, homie drive even faster