- SongsKranium & B-Lovee Collab On "Paranoid"The duo is breaking the barriers within music genres.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeNashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid About 5G TowersWhen you read too many internet conspiracies...By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPusha T Reportedly Fires Shots At Drake In Song Missing From Pop Smoke's AlbumA Young Thug, Gunna, and Pusha T-featured song called "Paranoid" was reportedly left off Pop Smoke's album, in which Pusha appears to diss Drake.By Lynn S.
- NewsGASHI Brings Some Funky 80s Vibes On "Paranoid"GASHI's latest track "Paranoid" is an homage to 80s music and the feeling of being stalked.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRuss Reflects On Fearing Death, Constant Haters, & Nipsey HussleRuss explains how living in fear spawned his latest single. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRuss Is Feeling "Paranoid" In His New SingleThe smooth track is slower than its preceding single, "Civil War."By hnhh
- MusicGorilla Zoe Got Eyez Watching Him On "Paranoid"Listen to the Atlanta native's most recent track.By Zaynab
- MusicKali Uchis Shares Sultry Rendition Of Kanye West's "Paranoid"Kali shows love to Kanye and the album that inspired her. By Chantilly Post
- Original Content10 Essential Ty Dolla $ign HooksListen to 10 of Ty Dolla $ign's hooks. By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsJoe Moses Speaks On Jail Time & Relationship With Ty Dolla $ignJoe Moses sits down to talk with HotNewHipHop.By Rose Lilah
- NewsParanoid (Remix)Bizzy Crook jumps on Ty Dolla's hit record "Paranoid".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTy Dolla $ign Performs "Paranoid" Live On Jimmy FallonTy Dolla $ign takes "Paranoid" to Jimmy Fallon.By Trevor Smith
- NewsParanoid (Keymix)Troy Ave mixes things up with his remix to Ty Dolla $ign’s "Paranoid."By hnhh
- Music VideosFrench Montana "Paranoid" TrailerWatch French Montana "Paranoid" TrailerBy Trevor Smith
- NewsTy Dolla $ign Talks Christmas, Previews New Track & "Paranoid" RemixHNHH Exclusive: Ty Dolla $ign discusses Christmas and previews a new song as well as a remix of "Paranoid".By hnhh
- NewsTy Dolla $ign Performs "Paranoid" Live At Cali ChristmasWatch Ty Dolla $ign Performs "Paranoid" Live At Cali ChristmasBy Trevor Smith
- MixtapesJohnny May Cash - Paranoid (Prod. By Young Chop)A new 10-track project from Young Chop and Johnny May Cash, featuring 8TMG's Rampage, YB, and Lil Dave and hosted by DJ Victoriouz.By hnhh