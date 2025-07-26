Rich Amiri Can't Help But Feel "Paranoid" On New Single

Rich Amiri is the type of artist to feel War Ready above all else, but that doesn't mean that bravado comes without some intrusive thoughts and fears. On his new single "Paranoid," he takes advantage of a dramatic sample to deliver a showy but nonetheless immediate trap cut.

Instrumentally, frigid and faint synthesizers take up much of the background, whether they phase out in long notes or cycle through a longer melody. Some pianos also add some heft to the peppy trap drums, more atmospheric pads try to fill up empty space, and the vocal samples provide the main melody while creating contrast with the more artificial production elements.

On the mic, the "Count My Bandz" spitter employs a deep-voiced delivery to flaunt some hedonism, but acknowledges that he doesn't have the strongest grasp on it. The flows are very melodic overall, and Rich Amiri is able to switch up his riffing and melodic structure throughout.

It's not much to write home about lyrically, but the complex feelings of fear and ferocity show up well enough in the general songwriting and structure. The former XXL Freshman may not have the most bombastic presentation, but he lets himself shine on here.

We'll see if Rich Amiri comes through with more singles like these or more tried and true formulas like "KEEP IT COOL." Either way, there's still some hit potential here. With "Paranoid," it seems like we might be in for more straightforward and grand approach, which could yield compelling results.

Rich Amiri – "Paranoid"