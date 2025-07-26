Rich Amiri Can't Help But Feel "Paranoid" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 86 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rich Amiri Paranoid Stream Rich Amiri Paranoid Stream
Thanks to some dramatic samples and a grand presentation, Rich Amiri's new single stands out from more recent material.

Rich Amiri is the type of artist to feel War Ready above all else, but that doesn't mean that bravado comes without some intrusive thoughts and fears. On his new single "Paranoid," he takes advantage of a dramatic sample to deliver a showy but nonetheless immediate trap cut.

Instrumentally, frigid and faint synthesizers take up much of the background, whether they phase out in long notes or cycle through a longer melody. Some pianos also add some heft to the peppy trap drums, more atmospheric pads try to fill up empty space, and the vocal samples provide the main melody while creating contrast with the more artificial production elements.

On the mic, the "Count My Bandz" spitter employs a deep-voiced delivery to flaunt some hedonism, but acknowledges that he doesn't have the strongest grasp on it. The flows are very melodic overall, and Rich Amiri is able to switch up his riffing and melodic structure throughout.

It's not much to write home about lyrically, but the complex feelings of fear and ferocity show up well enough in the general songwriting and structure. The former XXL Freshman may not have the most bombastic presentation, but he lets himself shine on here.

We'll see if Rich Amiri comes through with more singles like these or more tried and true formulas like "KEEP IT COOL." Either way, there's still some hit potential here. With "Paranoid," it seems like we might be in for more straightforward and grand approach, which could yield compelling results.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Sees What The Algorithm Did To Joy In Hip Hop

Rich Amiri – "Paranoid"

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, I don't want my ex, I don't want no b***h I had,
Ghetto boy, I love to flex, just went up a couple racks,
Broke up with a text, she like, "Damn, what's up with that?"
They should put me on thе Jets, went for six like running back

Read More: The Long Wait For A$AP Rocky: When Hiatuses Become Hollow

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.3K
rich amiri keep it cool Songs Rich Amiri & Internet Money Collab For Addicting New Single "KEEP IT COOL" 1.8K
Mixtapes Rich Amiri Treats Fans To A Raging Party With "War Ready" Album 574
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.5K
Comments 0