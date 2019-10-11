Kranium
- SongsKranium & B-Lovee Collab On "Paranoid"The duo is breaking the barriers within music genres.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsKranium Unveils Music Video For "Wi Deh Yah"Kranium's latest dancehall bop will have you ready to hit the club.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKranium Taps Young T & Bugsey For "Life Of The Party"Kranium serves up a summer hit with "Life Of The Party." By Aron A.
- NewsKranium Drops Off "Toxic" EP Ahead Of Valentine's DayKranium's "Toxic" EP is the perfect soundtrack for a "singlish" Valentine's Day. By Aron A.
- NewsKranium Is Back With "Through The Window"Kranium with some upbeat vibes for the fall.By Aron A.
- Music VideosKranium Wants Every Mistress To Know His "Gal Policy"Kranium drops a cheeky new video for his March single "Gal Policy."By Dre D.
- NewsKranium Enlists Tiwa Savage For "Gal Policy (Remix)"Tiwa Savage gives the perspective of a woman on Kranium's "Gal Policy."By Aron A.
- NewsKranium Drops "Gal Policy" Over Soul Survivor RiddimKranium is back with "Gal Policy."By Aron A.
- NewsKranium Taps Kelvyn Colt For "Money In The Bank"Kranium and Kelvyn Colt join forces for a smash.By Aron A.
- NewsAJ Tracey & Kranium Team Up With Nyge On "Trendsetter"Nyge enlists the finest from UK and Jamaica for his new banger.By Aron A.
- MixtapesKranium Recruits Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Alkaline & More On "Midnight Sparks" AlbumKranium unleashes his newest project.By Milca P.
- SongsKranium Issues A Refix Of Davido's "Risky" TrackKranium reworks Davido's track.By Milca P.
- NewsKranium Drops Off His Latest Single "In Charge"Kranium gets ready for his upcoming album with a new single.By Aron A.