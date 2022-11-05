Lil Maru is a Mexican-American hip-hop artist hailing from San Diego, California. Maru came onto the scene in 2020 after his single, “Change Up,” garnered over 20 million streams. As a result, the rapper has been unstoppable ever since.

Recently, Lil Maru revealed that his newest EP, From Me 2 You, will drop on November 16. The forthcoming project showcases the artist’s genuine star power that has solidified his spot in the West Coast scene.

Lil Maru is bringing along a heap of talent on his EP. It will consist of features from fellow West Coast upstarts Bino Rideaux and R3 Da Chilliman. Adding flavor from the south, Alabama’s own OMB Peezy is also expected to appear on From Me 2 You.

To tease his fans, on November 2, Lil Maru released his single “High.” The two-minute record featured a downtempo rhythm as Lil Maru talked poetically about his romantic partner.

“I said I like the way you move/Like the way you do/Like the way you do all them things and how you move,” he rapped early on.

Aside from the song, Maru also filmed a music video. In the visuals, Lil Maru is centerstage in a club with low light. With much confidence, the Lil Maru performs the soothing track as a spotlight focuses all the attention on him. Also, a band accompanies him in the background.

When talking about the single on Instagram, Lil Maru wrote, “Something different [than] what I usually make… I’m just having fun with this.”

Stream the record and watch the music video below. How are you feeling Lil Maru’s newest release? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

How bout you hop up in my car

Shawty we can take it far

I can take you to the stars

Take this lil pill right here, we can go to Mars

