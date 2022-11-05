Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained.

At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

On October 31, the rapstress had an unsuccessful court hearing. She offered her supporters another update. “Bond was denied! Still in jail. Sorry to all my fans about the shows I missed. Love y’all, be back soon.”

Aside from addressing her fans, Asian Doll also spoke about the people who were supposed to be in her corner. “Everybody that literally left me in jail, just know I won’t be here forever, and when I come home, it will be the start of something new. I will remember everybody I called that didn’t answer or text back.”

Asian described the feeling as heartbreaking, claiming that she was the type of person to give any and everything to anyone she loved.

As social media users came up with theories about why she was arrested, her mugshot found its way to the internet, thus answering all of their questions.

Asian, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen, was apprehended on October 29 for a speeding ticket and failure to appear.

However, not many people cared about her crimes once they saw the beauty in her mugshot photo. Her full lips and mesmerizing eyes made social media users forget that she was locked up.

“I was wanted for one whole year and didn’t even know. be back in 45 days. See y’all soon,” Asian wrote on IG.