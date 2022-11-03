Asian Doll wants fans to know that she’s still currently behind bars after being denied bail on Monday. While the Dallas native didn’t reveal the reason why she was detained and taken in to custody, she did let fans know that she’ll be missing several of her upcoming shows.

“Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe.” After her scheduled hearing on October 31, in which her bond was denied, Asia hopped back on social media to give her followers an update. “Bond was denied! Still in jail. Sorry to all my fans about the shows I missed. Love y’all, be back soon.”

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 11: Rapper Asian Doll performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The 1017 rapper seemingly received bad news following her bail denial. She shared another note to Instagram, writing, “Free me they tryna do me bad,” followed by a sad face emoji. Shortly after, she went live on Instagram from in her jail cell while wearing the classic jail uniform. Surprisingly, the “Pull Up” star was all smiles in the video, considering the circumstances. Although she didn’t share much in the video, she did greet her followers with a simple wave, smiling, “Hey Everybody!”

This isn’t the first time Asian found herself behind bars. Back in 2020, she was taken into custody in Georgia over drug charges. After being released, she tweeted a photo of her mugshot while opening up about her experience in the Georgia jail. “All 36 of them b*tches I was locked up with can tell you how I was rocking in that b*tch.” She continued, “I’m in jail famous & pretty trust me hoes tried it & I was ON THEY ASS ON MY SOUL & when I got out I told them hoes good luck y’all hoes got 6months to go & walked out.”

No word on why Asian Doll was arrested or when she’s expected to be released. Check out HNHH for more updates on the story.