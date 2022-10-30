Born Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, YG is more than just a rapper. While he’s a pro at making hits and topping the charts, the Compton native is even better at being a father.

The West Coast rapper is a father of two children, and his oldest daughter is making him, and everyone else on social media, extremely emotional. YG shared a video with his 8.5 million Instagram followers of his daughter expressing how much she misses him.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a somber tone, his daughter stated, “So, dad. If I send this to you, remember I called you and told you to come back home because I miss you.” She went on to explain that he won’t be here to put on costumes or celebrate the holiday with her like usual.

As tears began to fill her eyes, she held up an old picture of her and her father together. “I’m going to put it back. I just want to sleep with it because I miss you so much,” she uttered.

The 32-year-old wrote, “I almost [cried]… Wtf Ain’t no love like this ever,” on the I post.

In other news regarding the “Big Bank” artist, he recently announced that he would take his music across the world. As reported, The Red Cup tour will go across North America and is set to launch at the beginning of 2023.

The forthcoming excursion will stretch across 17 cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit. Esteemed artists like Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, OhGeesy, and D3szn will join him on tour.