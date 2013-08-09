craig mack
- Original ContentRemembering Rap Icon Craig Mack On His BirthdayCelebrate rapper Craig Mack's birthday and legacy, exploring his beginnings, Bad Boy Records success, and lasting impact on hip-hop.By HNHH Staff
- MusicDiddy Eulogizes Craig Mack With Throwback Photo: "BAD BOY 4 LIFE"Diddy remembers Craig Mack on the 1-year anniversary of his death.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy Wasn't Aware Of Craig Mack's Funeral, According To DJ ScratchThe religious community Craig Mack was in apparently didn't allow any of his friends or family to attend his funeral.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Scratch Was "The Only Famous Person" At Craig Mack’s FuneralRest in peace, Craig Mack.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiddy Honors The Late Craig Mack With Heartfelt Message"I will never forget what you did for hip-hop."By Aron A.
- MusicHip-Hop Reacts To Craig Mack's DeathHip-Hop remembers and respects Craig Mack. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Bad Boy Songs Of All TimeNearly 25 years into a run that's seen some of the biggest moments in hip hop history, these 25 tracks show Bad Boy Records' versatility as a powerhouse label. By Harrison Tenpas
- NewsCraig Mack Denounces Rap And Allegedly Living in Religious CommunityRemember Craig Mack? In an unearthed 2012 video with controversial religious leader Pastor Ralph Gordon Stair, Craig Mack says his life was once one of "wickedness". Rapper allegedly living in religious community.By hnhh