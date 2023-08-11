Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB “Game Royal” Official Photos

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB is a basketball shoe designed for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It features responsive Zoom Air cushioning for optimal comfort and energy return. The shoe’s durable construction and traction pattern provide excellent grip and stability during quick movements. With its lightweight design and supportive fit, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB allows players to move swiftly and confidently. Whether you’re driving to the hoop or making agile cuts, this shoe enhances their game and maximizes their potential.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, known as “The Greek Freak,” has made a significant impact on the world of sneakers. His unique playing style and charismatic personality have captured the attention of fans worldwide. Nike recognized his immense potential and collaborated with him to create the Nike Zoom Freak line, with the Zoom Freak 5 being a standout model. With its emphasis on performance, versatility, and Giannis’ ferocity, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 represents his influence on the sneaker industry and serves as a testament to his exceptional basketball journey.

Read More: Nike Air Humara “Buff Gold” Officially Unveiled

“Game Royal” Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a royal blue midsole. The upper is constructed from an all-university red mesh with more game royal leather overlays. White details, matching the sole, are featured on the Nike Swoosh, laces, and on the heel. The tongue features white Giannis branding and the heel features white Nike Air branding. Overall, these sneakers cater to performance and adeptly accommodate Giannis’ aggressive basketball style. They also sport a clean and cohesive iconic game royal colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB “Game Royal” is releasing this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Product Shots Revealed

[Via]