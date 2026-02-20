News
Sneakers
Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" Signature Shoe Drops Soon
Bad Bunny's signature shoe, the Adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise," releases in March after his Super Bowl performance and Grammy wins.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 20, 2026