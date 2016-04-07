rise
- PoliticsCalifornia Surpasses New York In Total Coronavirus CasesFollowing a single-day record for new infections, California now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than New York state.By Cole Blake
- LifeU.S. Shatters Coronavirus Record With More Than 75,000 New Cases In One DayThe United States continues its fight against coronavirus as the threat of a national resurgence increases. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFlorida Smashes Record For Most New Coronavirus Cases In Single DayFlorida broke the record for most new coronavirus cases in a single day, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearNike's Sales Rise Amid Coronavirus Due To Online ShoppingNike has surpassed its sales estimates for this past quarter due to a rise in online shoppers as folks are self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustin Bieber & Quavo Spark Rise In Donations To Women's ShelterJustin Bieber & Quavo's "Intentions" music video is bringing attention to the great work of LA's Alexandria House. By Noah C
- BasketballLakers Tickets Skyrocket To Over $1000 Dollars For Tuesday’s GameLakers tickets are starting at over a thousand dollars for Tuesday game against the Clippers.By Kevin Goddard
- NumbersDisney Stock Highest Its Ever Been After Disney+ Pulls In Over 15M DownloadsDisney's killin' it. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureVaping Related Deaths In America Rise To 17Vape death toll is rising. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix Increase Subscription Price Once Again Due To Growing Original ContentIf you have any stocks in Netflix, consider today a good day. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersR. Kelly's Streaming Numbers Rise Following "Surviving R. Kelly" PremiereA 16% increase has been reported.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Reigns Supreme, As Streaming Habits Go Up 41%The BuzzAngle Music report speaks to the interdependent relationship of Drake and the Record Biz.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight's Death Row Downfall Explained By Ex-Security ChiefA 2005 no-show in court may be at the center of Death Row's collapse.By Devin Ch
- MusicDave Free Says "Tactics" Used During Kendrick Lamar's Rise Wouldn't Work TodayTDE's co-president doesn't think the marketing strategies used during Kendrick's rise would work today.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyUber Co-Founder Readies New CryptocurrencyAnother cryptocurrency is on the rise. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBitcoin Value Surpasses 10K But Will The Value Last?Will Bitcoin still be around in the coming years?By Chantilly Post
- NewsDrake & Future’s “Jumpman” Record Sales Skyrocket Thanks To Taylor Swift’s Apple CommercialTaylor Swift boosted the sales of Drake and Future's "Jumpman" by 431 percent.By Kevin Goddard