- CrimeTeenage Girl In India Beaten To Death & Hanged By Family For Wearing Jeans: ReportThe 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed and hung by her grandfather and uncles after they got into an argument about her wearing a pair of jeans.ByJoshua Robinson4.9K Views
- Pop CultureRobert Fuller, Man Found Hanging From Tree, Died By Suicide: ReportRobert Fuller was found hanging from a tree last month, and a medical examiner has confirmed that his death was attributed to suicide.ByErika Marie3.1K Views
- PoliticsCardi B Says Robert Fuller & Other Hangings Are Not SuicidesCardi B urges people to consider the recent hangings of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch, and others as murders and not suicides.ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- RandomBlack Teenager Found Hanged In Elementary School Parking LotA teenage boy was found hanged to death in an elementary school parking lot and authorities claim there was no foul play involved.ByAlex Zidel86.2K Views
- CrimeRobert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch FBI Investigations OpenedFBI investigations are open as people seek justice for Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch.ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- NewsHouston Man Found Hanging Was Not Black, Family Says He Was Suicidal: ReportA Houston man was found dead on Monday, and while initial reports said he was Black, his family reportedly confirmed he was suicidal and authorities state he was Hispanic.ByErika Marie17.0K Views
- CrimePalmdale City Officials Call For Investigation Into Robert Fuller's Death By HangingCity officials in Palmdale, California are calling for a new investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from a tree next to city hall.ByLynn S.1492 Views
- GossipTyler Perry's Nephew Dies By Hanging Self In Prison: ReportTyler Perry's nephew, Gavin Porter, was reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself in prison, but his family is suspicious about these claims by prison officials.ByLynn S.6.1K Views
- RandomWoman Helps Suicidal Man Sitting On Ledge By Using Linkin Park LyricsShe was the only person who stopped to help.ByErika Marie7.0K Views
- SportsFreeda Foreman's Death Believed To Be A Suicide: ReportFreeda was the daughter of boxing legend George Foreman.ByAlexander Cole8.6K Views
- LifeBurberry Apologizes For Hoodie With Noose Around The NeckBurberry admits that the item was "insensitive" and a "mistake."ByAlex Zidel6.2K Views
- MusicSpaceGhostPurrp Takes Blame For Thouxanbanfauni's Face TatsSGP accuses Thouxanbanfauni of biting his steez.ByDevin Ch7.2K Views
- WrestlingFormer WWE Wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler Dead After SuicideSad news for the WWE community today, as Brian Christopher Lawler takes his life.ByDevin Ch19.5K Views
- TVAnthony Bourdain's Cause Of Death Has Been RevealedFrench officials reveal the method behind Anthony Bourdain's suicide. ByMatthew Parizot95.1K Views