- PoliticsTrump Suggested Sending Americans With COVID-19 To Guantanamo Bay: ReportAccording to a new book, Trump made a suggestion to send Americans with COVID-19 to Guantanamo Bay. By Aron A.
- GossipPras Michel Accused Of Trying To Get Trump Administration To Drop Federal InvestigationYears ago, Pras and a Malaysian financier Jho Low were accused of and charged in connection with laundering tens of millions into the U.S.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDave Chappelle Denies Obama's Team Left "Dirty Notes" For TrumpThe comedian reveals it was celebrities who were responsible for the notes filled with "crazy sh*t" that was left for the Trump administration. By Aron A.
- PoliticsSupreme Court's Sonia Sotomayor Condemns Trump's Executions: "It's Not Justice"The Supreme Court Justice is speaking out against the president carrying out the death penalty after the third execution this week. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDustin Higgs, The Final Trump Death Row Inmate, Dies Maintaining His InnocenceThe final death row inmate that will die under the Trump administration Dustin Higgs received a lethal injection Saturday morning. By Madusa S.
- Pop CulturePfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% EffectivePfizer shares promising news of its COVID-19 vaccine. By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Admin Says Billie Eilish Is "Destroying" The Country In Leaked DocsBillie Eilish was considered for the Trump administration's advertising campaign but she was dismissed with a high-ranking official saying she's "destroying the country and everything we care about."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNFL Jets Owner & Trump Ambassador Under Fire For Racist & Sexist RemarksThe Trump administration is quite the bunch. By Madusa S.
- StreetwearKanye West's Yeezy Received Multimillion-Dollar Federal Pandemic LoanKanye West's Yeezy brand said they were able to save 106 jobs. By Aron A.
- RandomBlocBoy JB Expresses Fondness For TrumpBlocBoy JB took to Twitter to tell his followers that he's starting to take a liking to President Donald Trump.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsTrump Administration's Travel Ban Expansion Criticized For Targeting African CountriesThe travel ban now includes six new countries.By Lynn S.
- MusicYG Kicks Fan Off Stage For Refusing To Yell "F*ck Donald Trump"I mean, if you're not willing to sing along to "FDT," why go to a YG show in the first place?By Aron A.
- SocietyMichael Cohen Sues Trump Org. Over Unpaid Legal Fees: ReportMichael Cohen filed a suit against Trump's family business for attorney fees that have yet to be cleared.By Aron A.
- SocietyTrump Creates Secret Committee To Combat MarijuanaThe Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.
By Aron A.