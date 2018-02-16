Laura Ingraham
- SportsBrett Favre Doesn't Believe Chauvin "Intentionally Meant To Kill George Floyd"The football legend's remarks have been labeled as insensitive & the internet let him have it.By Erika Marie
- TVCandace Owens & Don Lemon Respond To Dave Chappelle's Digs At Them In New SpecialCandace Owens and Don Lemon both appeared to be fairly unbothered by Dave Chappelle calling them out in his new Netflix comedy special, "8:46."By Lynn S.
- TVDave Chappelle Goes After Candace Owens, Don Lemon, & More In George Floyd SpecialDave Chappelle called out a number of public figures in his new Netflix stand up special, in which he discusses the recent police killing of George Floyd.By Lynn S.
- SportsLeBron James Responds To Laura Ingraham's HypocrisyLeBron James had to call out Laura Ingraham for her blatant hypocrisy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaura Ingraham Offers Hypocritical Drew Brees Take After LeBron CriticismLaura Ingraham's take on Drew Brees' recent comments is a slap in the face to LeBron James.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyLaura Ingraham In Middle Of New Controversy After Supporting White SupremacistFox News is standing by Laura Ingraham amid this latest scandal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTomi Lahren Calls Joyner Lucas' "Devil's Work" Video "Truly Disgusting"Joyner Lucas gets a response from Tomi Lahren.By Milca P.
- NewsJoyner Lucas Pays Respect To Nipsey Hussle, XXXTENTACION & More On "Devil's Work"Joyner Lucas returns with his latest track.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Quik Doesn't Want Laura Ingraham Fired Until She "Eats Crow" For Nipsey RemarksDJ Quik makes a very salient point about the media's short attention span.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Calls Laura Ingraham A "White Supremacists" After Time's 100 List Shade"Corny monster."By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber Blasts Laura Ingraham Over Nipsey Hussle Comments"You should be fired period."By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Rips Laura Ingraham After Nipsey Hussle Rant: "F*** You Laura"The hip-hop community hates Laura Ingraham right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Game Calls For Laura Ingraham's Termination: "We Want Her Fired, Period!!!"The Game calls on Fox News to take action against Laura Ingraham. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMichael Rapaport Blasts Laura Ingraham Over Nipsey Hussle DisrespectMichael Rapaport once again steps up to bat for hip-hop. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLaura Ingraham Mocks Nipsey Hussle With Incorrect "FDT" ReferenceLaura Ingraham mocks Nipsey Hussle with a clip of YG.By Milca P.
- SportsLeBron James' "Shut Up & Dribble" Trailer Highlights The History Of Sports & PoliticsSports & politics have been intertwined for decades. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyFox News Anchor Laura Ingraham Criticized For Racist MonologueIngraham: "the America we know and love doesn't exist anymore."By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyLaura Ingraham Likens Child Immigrant Detention Centres To Summer CampThe Fox News host offers a troubling comparison. By David Saric
- SportsGregg Popovich Defends Lebron James Against Laura Ingraham Comments“He’s been a brilliant example for millions of kids."By Milca P.
- SportsNews Anchor Tells LeBron To “Shut Up And Dribble” After Trump CriticismLeBron and KD voice criticism about Trump, are told to "shut up and dribble."By Kyle Rooney