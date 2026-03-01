Deon Cole Makes Fun Of Nicki Minaj During NAACP Image Awards Prayer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares

Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj watches the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Deon Cole seemed to make reference to Nicki Minaj's recent controversies at the NAACP Image Awards, namely her support of Donald Trump.

Nicki Minaj is known to clap back at her critics online, so we'll see what comes of this recent roast session at the NAACP Image Awards last night (Saturday, February 28). During his opening monologue as host, Deon Cole led a mock prayer for the audience, during which he roasted the Trinidadian superstar.

The Nicki section of Cole's prayer begins at around the 3:20-minute mark of the YouTube video below. It came after a lot of other social commentary and pop culture jokes, and immediately followed a comment on 50 Cent's pettiness. He took aim at Minaj's current standing, most likely due to her controversial support of United States President Donald Trump, and even took shots at her body.

"Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj, Lord, yes," the actor and comedian remarked. "She's been going through a lot lately, Lord. Hasn't been herself, Lord. I believe whatever's in her a** is affecting her brain, Lord. Take it our her a**, Lord. We bind that spirit in her a**, Lord." We will see if the Queen of the Barbz has anything to say about this...

Why Is Nicki Minaj Supporting Donald Trump?

After all, Nicki Minaj has responded to the media's disses before. She recently went wild on Trevor Noah and more for roasting her and Trump at the Grammy Awards, and it was a fiery Twitter rant.

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump did not happen overnight. Rather, a few signs and crossover moments eventually developed into a strong relationship. Minaj's public support crystallized when she supported Trump's claims about persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

From there, the femcee has supported Trump's financial policies and initiatives, called out Democrats in his name, and cosigned his voter ID arguments. So the reasons for this support are numerous, and she continues to stand by her endorsements.

As such, we will see if Nicki responds to Deon Cole's shots at the NAACP Image Awards or if she focuses on other endeavors. For example, she said she would be dropping an album soon, so fans are very curious for more updates amid this controversial time for her.

