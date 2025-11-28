The "Krampus" Dunks Are Dropping Very Soon

Nike SB is leaning straight into holiday chaos with the new Nike SB Dunk Low "Krampus". The timing could not be better. The shoe lands only days before Krampusnacht on December 5th, the night when the horned creature visits anyone who stepped out of line.

It is a fun angle for SB, but the shoe itself feels dark, aggressive, and ready for winter streets. The upper uses a cracked leather that looks worn and tough. It gives the shoe a sharp texture that stands out in hand.

The mix of dark brown and deep red fits the theme without going overboard. The red stitching is a nice touch. It adds contrast without breaking the mood. You get a clean black tongue with a red SB logo, which keeps everything tied together.

The midsole sticks with the same cracked look. It blends smoothly into a red outsole, which makes the shoe even stronger visually. Nike also kept the branding simple. The heel features bright orange Nike lettering that pops against the dark leather, a small but smart detail.

SB fans will move fast on this release. Holiday drops always draw attention, and this one has the story and the build to match it. Expect it to disappear quickly once it goes live.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Krampus”

Image via Nike

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Krampus" uses cracked brown leather across the upper. The texture looks sharp and rugged. Red accents run through the stitching and the tongue logo.

The Swoosh blends into the upper for a clean finish. The midsole matches the cracked look and fades into a red outsole. The heel features bright orange Nike embroidery that stands out.

The lining is black and simple and also the overall shape is low and compact. The colors match the darker holiday theme and overall it feels seasonal without trying too hard.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Krampus” will be released on December 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike