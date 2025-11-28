The "Krampus" Dunks Are Dropping Very Soon

BY Ben Atkinson 169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-sb-dunk-low-krampus-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike SB Dunk Low "Krampus" drops just before Krampusnacht, bringing a dark cracked-leather look and bold holiday details.

Nike SB is leaning straight into holiday chaos with the new Nike SB Dunk Low "Krampus". The timing could not be better. The shoe lands only days before Krampusnacht on December 5th, the night when the horned creature visits anyone who stepped out of line.

It is a fun angle for SB, but the shoe itself feels dark, aggressive, and ready for winter streets. The upper uses a cracked leather that looks worn and tough. It gives the shoe a sharp texture that stands out in hand.

The mix of dark brown and deep red fits the theme without going overboard. The red stitching is a nice touch. It adds contrast without breaking the mood. You get a clean black tongue with a red SB logo, which keeps everything tied together.

The midsole sticks with the same cracked look. It blends smoothly into a red outsole, which makes the shoe even stronger visually. Nike also kept the branding simple. The heel features bright orange Nike lettering that pops against the dark leather, a small but smart detail.

SB fans will move fast on this release. Holiday drops always draw attention, and this one has the story and the build to match it. Expect it to disappear quickly once it goes live.

Read More: Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” Release Date Set

Nike SB Dunk Low “Krampus”
nike-sb-dunk-low-krampus-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Krampus" uses cracked brown leather across the upper. The texture looks sharp and rugged. Red accents run through the stitching and the tongue logo.

The Swoosh blends into the upper for a clean finish. The midsole matches the cracked look and fades into a red outsole. The heel features bright orange Nike embroidery that stands out.

The lining is black and simple and also the overall shape is low and compact. The colors match the darker holiday theme and overall it feels seasonal without trying too hard.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Krampus” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Krampus” will be released on December 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

nike-sb-dunk-low-krampus-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-sb-dunk-low-krampus-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Nardwuar's Nike SB Dunk Low “Tartan” Receives Official Images

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nardwuar-x-nike-sb-dunk-low-tartan-sneaker-news Sneakers Nardwuar's Nike SB Dunk Low “Tartan” Receives Official Images 155
ranking-the-10-most-underrated-nike-sb-dunks Sneakers Ranking The 10 Most Underrated Nike SB Dunks 555
nike-sb-dunk-low-nardwuar-sneaker-news Sneakers Nardwuar's Nike SB Dunk Low Drops This December 304
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Mystic-Red-DV5429-601-4 Sneakers Nike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos 636
Comments 0