Sneakers
Inside The New Nike Air Force 1 Suitcase
Nike's Air Force 1 Suitcase releases end of January 2026 in 26-inch and 29-inch hardshell versions inspired by the iconic sneaker.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 02, 2026
